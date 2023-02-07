A recent change by U.S. Census Bureau recategorized several area municipalities as rural, and local officials are yet unsure about the potential impacts.
The bureau late last year redefined the requirements for what classified as rural and urban spaces, a definition used by several federal agencies and other grant providers. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 to be considered urban and added a consideration for housing density.
The 2,500 threshold had been in place since 1910, and the change bumped more than 1,100 municipalities nationwide out of their urban status. Affected cities include several area municipalities including Dyersville and Bellevue, Iowa; Lancaster, Wis.; and Galena, Ill.
While the U.S. Census Bureau states it is “not responsible for the use of its urban-rural classification in nonstatistical programs,” its definition is often used by federal agencies and nonprofit organizations for distributions of grant funding.
That means the change could affect what sorts of funding opportunities are available for affected municipalities, potentially including those aimed at transportation, health care or housing.
“Where it affects things the most is when it comes down to the money,” said Iowa State Data Center Coordinator Gary Krob. “There’s the question of, are there grants or are their services that are provided or not provided depending on their classification as an urban area or a rural area.”
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said the change could mean the city is up for more rural development grants than it would have been previously, while potentially losing access to those aimed at urban areas.
“Rural development looks at two main aspects,” Carlson explained. “One is population and one is financial need, so generally speaking with rural development projects, more grant money goes to smaller communities with less ability to pay, so this may or may not help us.”
However, at 3,907 people, Lancaster will be one of the larger municipalities now labeled as “rural,” meaning it likely would have more staff and resources available to research and apply for those grants.
“That may be good for us and bad for (smaller municipalities) since we’re now competitors,” Carlson continued.
Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque said officials there are similarly in a “wait-and-see” mode until the impacts of the change become more clear.
The city currently has about 4,500 residents, and Jacque said many identify as living in a “small-sized city.” The goal is to eventually grow enough to regain urban status, although he pointed to economic pressures that could delay reaching that goal, such as inflation and supply-chain issues inhibiting housing growth.
Even if a municipality does not have 5,000 residents, it can qualify for urban status if it has more than 2,500 homes under the new definition.
“We haven’t reached that new cap yet, so we have a little ways to go there,” Jacque said. “We’d like to see our community grow, but with the way the economy is right now, … we’re at the mercy of the mortgage rate and things like that.”
Social definitions of what a rural area is evolved much more quickly than the Census Bureau’s definition as urban areas ballooned in the 20th century. In that way, the change has less of an impact on the cultural perceptions of affected towns.
“What the public classifies as rural for us and what the Census considers rural is not really the same,” Krob said. “For most people in Iowa, it’s, ‘Do you live in a city or not?’ And if not, you live in a rural area, but that isn’t how the Census looks at it.”
As such, some area officials expressed little concern over the designation change.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said she was unaware of the redesignation and did not know of any potential negative impacts. Galena City Manager Mike Moran said he was aware of the redesignation but was “not aware of any major changes for Galena” as a result.
“I think generally we already think of ourselves as offering small-town living with the amenities of a bigger city,” Moran said. “... In terms of Galena and its brand recognition, I think that kind of redesignation is not going to affect that at all.”
