Sadie, James and 2-year-old Monty Lawson enjoyed donuts at a picnic table surrounded by variously sized pumpkins.
“We were bored in our house and wanted something to do outside – and we needed apples,” said Sadie Lawson, of Platteville, Wis.
The Lawsons and hundreds of other people enjoyed Sunday’s second day of the annual apple festival at Czipar’s Orchard, 8610 U.S. 52.
“People were waiting in their cars for us to open,” said the orchard’s co-owner, Shella Czipar. “People will park a mile or two up the highway, in the ditches. It’s just a great turnout.”
The two-day festival featured apple picking, food, children’s activities and games, live music and crafts.
Dustin and Andrea Hall, of Monticello, Iowa, brought their three children, Lily, 9, Grace, 7, and Will, 2, to the festival for the first time Sunday.
“It’s nice, the kids love it,” Dustin said.
Dustin said the family only heard about the event recently.
“One of our girls’ teachers posted something about it on Facebook,” he said.
The event started in the 1980s as an opportunity for area families to bond over picking apples.
The event has grown like the products at the orchard.
“We’ve been here 58 years,” Czipar said. “My mother- and father-in-law had it for 49, then I married their oldest boy, Steve, and Steve and I took it over nine years ago. We’ve expanded. We added the bakery. We’re trying to do everything in-house now. We bake our own pies. We make our own caramel for caramel apples. We dip our own apples.”
Czipar said this year has been a bountiful one for apples, but Iowa’s weather could have had a terrible impact.
“We had a bumper crop,” she said. “We were very fortunate. From what we were told, the hurricane winds that came through, had that hit us, it could have been devastating. But it shifted south. We were so blessed. Our trees were loaded. We do have a lot of the orchard picked, but there are several varieties out there that need a frost, and that’s how they get their sugar. If you pick them too soon, they’re just not going to be any good.”
Czipar said event organizers want guests to feel happy at the annual festival.
“We want them to feel comfortable,” she said.