MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities reported Wednesday that a man was found dead Sunday near a trout stream south of Manchester.

The man’s name was not released, but the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department reported that he was a 60-year-old from Matherville, Ill.

A press release states that deputies responded to 22693 205th Ave., near Manchester Fish Hatchery, after receiving a report of a man found near a stream. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

