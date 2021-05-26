BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a man was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lafayette County.
Howard A. Mutert, 60, of Platteville, was pronounced dead at the scene. William O. Simba, 37, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Upland Hills Medical Center in Dodgeville with serious injuries, and Grace O. Pawlowski, 22, of Waukesha, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, where she was treated for minor injuries and later released, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 4:05 p.m. Monday on U.S. 151 just south of the Lafayette County-Iowa County border. A press release states that Pawlowski was traveling north when Mutert’s vehicle pulled out of a driveway and into the path of Pawlowski’s vehicle. Pawlowski’s vehicle struck Mutert’s vehicle, coming to rest in the paved crossover. The Mutert vehicle traveled into the median. Simba was a passenger in Mutert’s vehicle.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
This crash marked the second motor-vehicle fatality of 2021 on Lafayette County roadways, according to the release.