MANCHESTER, Iowa — City Attorney Jim Peters suggested that the Manchester City Council rescind its ordinance governing restrictions on political signs in a letter sent to city officials earlier this month.
Peters said that while historically cities have adopted ordinances requiring political signs adjacent to public streets be removed within a certain period following an election, he advised that Manchester should repeal its ordinance stating as much.
“While the purpose of such signs seems to be rendered moot following an election, many people choose to leave the signs in their yards,” Peters wrote. “I recognize that people have strong feelings about the candidates they supported in an election and that many people are offended by continuing to see such signs as they drive through the community.”
However, Peters said a 1995 ruling out of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals determined restricting the location of political signs on private property is an unconstitutional infringement of free speech.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office also issued an opinion concluding that an ordinance restricting the continued placement of political signs following an election offended the guarantee of free speech and is not enforceable, Peters wrote.
“As such, it is my opinion that we cannot enforce our ordinance to require political signs to be removed from private property,” Peters concluded. “I recommend that we adopt an ordinance repealing the ordinance requiring the removal of political signs within one week following an election.”