PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Platteville Police Department will hold an open-house event this week as part of National Police Week.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the department at 165 N. Fourth St.

It will feature tours of the police department and squad cars, as well as demonstrations of equipment and tactics. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

