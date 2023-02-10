A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to federal weapon and drug charges after authorities reported finding more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than five guns in his residence.
Tanner E. Millman, 23, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to charges of possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts filed documents recommending that the plea be accepted.
Federal documents state that Millman faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $500,000 and a lifetime of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
State-level court documents report that Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators executed a search warrant in February 2022 at Millman’s residence and found more than 11 pounds of marijuana, including in vacuum-sealed bags in the basement.
Authorities also found a duffel bag with $124,980. The money was rubber-banded together and contained notes with “$10,000” and “$20,000” written on them. The total amount of money found in the residence was $206,173.
Investigators also found “other items indicative of someone selling marijuana, including scales for weighing amounts and packaging material,” as well as drug paraphernalia, documents state.
Also found were “numerous firearms lying out on the floor,” documents state.
“The firearms observed include but are not limited to three AR-15 assault rifles, numerous handguns and at least two shotguns,” documents state. “In addition to the firearms, multiple magazines were found to be loaded with ammunition and numerous rounds of ammunition were located.”