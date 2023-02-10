A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to federal weapon and drug charges after authorities reported finding more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than five guns in his residence.

Tanner E. Millman, 23, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to charges of possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts filed documents recommending that the plea be accepted.

