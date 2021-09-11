Sorry, an error occurred.
STOCKTON, Ill. — The Village of Stockton has announced a schedule of events commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The schedule, published on the village’s Facebook page, states that events will begin at 9 a.m. today at the American Legion, 128 E. Front Ave.
The event will include prayers, speeches by local first responders and a remembrance walk in which attendees will be invited to walk 911 feet from the American Legion to the Village Hall.
Front Avenue will be closed from Main St. to Hudson St. for the duration of the event, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs if they need to sit during the ceremony.
For more information, visit the Village of Stockton Facebook page or contact Village Hall at 815-947-2515.