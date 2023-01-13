DES MOINES — Two Dubuque veterans of the Iowa National Guard are battling to increase awareness and services for women like them who experienced sexual assault while serving in the military.
“We are not selfish or asking for special treatment,” said Amy Bahl, of Dubuque, while meeting with lawmakers representing Dubuque County on Thursday in Des Moines. “We just want the care we were promised, the care that was on the contract.”
Bahl served in the Iowa National Guard from 1996 to 2006, and her service included two tours in Iraq. Dawn Fleming, also of Dubuque, served on active duty from 2004 to 2019, a period that included a tour in Afghanistan. She is now a reserve member as well as child care director at Hills & Dales.
On Thursday, Bahl and Fleming toured the Iowa State Capitol and watched Maj. Gen. Ben Corell’s 2023 Condition of the Guard address in the House of Representatives chamber, after which they were introduced by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and given a round of applause from the full House.
Bahl and Fleming also had a mission as members of Tri-State Women Warriors, a group of female veterans who gather to support one another through a number of issues. The pair brought two leading issues to Corell in a private conversation after his address — military sexual trauma resulting from sexual assault between service members and the lack of mental health services needed to care for the condition.
“(Leaders) need to know this military sexual assault is still happening,” Bahl said. “It didn’t go away and has even gotten worse. And they still sweep it under the rug. The offender often doesn’t get reprimanded or discharged. Then the victim, often, if they do report, they are the ones who end up getting in trouble and getting (the assault) put on their record.”
A U.S. Department of Defense report for federal fiscal year 2021 states that 8.4% of surveyed active duty women and 1.5% of surveyed active duty men said they had experienced unwanted sexual contact in the year before being surveyed.
After a service member suffers an assault, their military sexual trauma impacts them for the rest of their life, Bahl and Fleming said.
However, Fleming said many of Iowa’s Veterans Affairs facilities — including the clinic in Dubuque — do not have the necessary capacity to provide mental health treatment for military sexual trauma at the scale at which it exists.
“They are so understaffed, you are looking at a six-month wait,” she said.
Mental health providers that are available are tasked with treating trauma that can make speaking to people of certain genders distressing.
“Men can rape women, men can rape men, women can rape men or whatever,” Bahl said. “So some people are not going to want to talk to a (male therapist).”
The Dubuque VA clinic’s website states: “Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service — no matter when you served — we provide counseling and treatment.”
After his conversation with Bahl and Fleming, Corell — whose grandparents were from Dubuque and under whom both Bahl and Fleming served — said the problems of military sexual trauma and its treatment are complex, but there is help available.
“They’re frustrated because they can’t get the health care that they and other women veterans deserve,” Corell told the Telegraph Herald. “But I have resources at my headquarters that can steer them the right way. So I’ve given them a point of contact. I’ve seen times when someone had sexual trauma early in their career but never told anybody and needs care now. So the door is open. If I can get them the help in Dubuque, it can get to others.”
The Iowa National Guard has a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office accessible via the guard’s website for survivors of military sexual trauma to find help.
But, Corell said, some of the problems Bahl and Fleming discussed fall under the federal VA’s purview.
“It’s somewhat VA-challenged, somewhat State of Iowa challenged,” he said. “I know there have been efforts in the past to open up civilian doctors, but they’re just as backed up.”
Isenhart serves on the House Veterans Affairs Committee and said the state needs to begin taking responsibility for Iowa National Guard veterans’ well-being.
“The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were the first times that I know of that we used state militias to fight international wars,” Isenhart said. “Since they are our service members, we should take care of them when they return, not just say, ‘Oh, it’s the VA or the federal government’s responsibility.’”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, serves on the House Health and Human Services Committee and also met with Bahl and Fleming on Thursday. She said the two veterans coming to the capitol and sharing their story had its own power.
“The more we talk about it and the more people are used to hearing it, the better,” she said. “We don’t accept (sexual assault) in the workplace. We can’t accept that in our military.”
Isenhart said he, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, both Dubuque Democrats, were introduced to the Tri-State Women Warriors group at last year’s Veterans Day celebration in Dubuque. That led to those lawmakers meeting Bahl and Fleming recently and inviting them to Corell’s address.
