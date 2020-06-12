Staff members at one of Dubuque’s fastest-growing employers likely will never forget the first half of 2020.
Medline Industries employees have spent months coordinating the delivery of critical supplies to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company also is nearing the completion of a 130,000-square-foot facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West. The structure is twice the size of Medline’s current facility and will allow the company to add hundreds of new workers.
Senior Vice President Renee Poppe said work on that building is “99% finished.”
“We built our new facility to set us up for growth,” she said. “... We see a bright future (in Dubuque).”
Medline employs 540 people in its 66,000-square-foot customer service center at 7900 Chavenelle Road. The new facility, to which all employees will relocate eventually, has room for more than 900 employees, Poppe said.
The completion of the new facility typically would have been cause for immediate celebration. However, the pandemic has forced Medline to take a more measured approach.
“Plans were to shift gears and move into that location (when it was ready),” Poppe said. “But for now, we are going to focus on keeping our employees safe where they are, and when the timing is just right, we will be moving into that location.”
WHIRLWIND TIME
The past three months have been a whirlwind for Medline workers.
In mid-March, Dubuque employees transitioned from the Chavenelle Road facility to home-based work stations.
The relocation coincided with a sudden increase in the need for Medline’s services.
“Not only have our workers moved off-site and started working from home, but they have seamlessly taken care of customers that are in that urgent, ‘What-do-I-do?’ type of situation,” Poppe said.
As the severity of the pandemic became apparent this spring, health care providers throughout the nation scrambled to acquire needed products.
Medline facilities across the nation worked together to increase production of hand sanitizer, making hundreds of thousands of extra bottles per week, Poppe said. Meanwhile, the company coordinated the delivery of essential personal protective equipment, such as reusable face masks and surgical gowns. Company officials arranged for such items to be flown rather than shipped from Asian markets to ensure the products arrived quicker.
Locally, Medline staff members worked directly with the customers to take orders, coordinate shipments and track deliveries.
“We worked around the clock to urgently assist health care providers and make sure they could provide care to their patients,” Poppe said.
‘ONE-IN-A-MILLION’
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., still remembers the first call he received from a Medline official.
In November 1999, a company leader contacted him to see if Dubuque had space to accommodate about 25 Medline workers. The company opened a facility in Dubuque the following year, and its numbers have ballooned ever since.
Medline is now among the 12 largest employers in the county, according to GDDC.
“For a company like that, coming from the outside in (to Dubuque), and growing at the rate they have, it is something that is very unique in the 21st century,” Dickinson said.
When Medline transitions to its new facility along Innovation Drive, its existing Dubuque headquarters will be put up for sale.
Given the building’s current setup, Dickinson believes another customer service center would be the most likely reuse of the building. However, he said all options are on the table.
“We certainly hope to see that building filled with another employer that will continue to benefit the community for years down the road,” he said.
Poppe, meanwhile, said Medline is focused on how the new building will provide a comfortable, supportive workplace.
The new structure will feature a cafeteria, a coffee shop, an on-site fitness center and a multi-purpose gymnasium. A large walking trail around the building will allow employees to get outside and exercise.
“These things are really something they have earned,” Poppe said. “We’re excited about how it will contribute to their lives professionally and personally.”