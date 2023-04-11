PEOSTA, Iowa — Dan Neenan, director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, met with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, about his organization’s plans for earmark funding Hinson included in the federal budget last year.
Hinson, through her seat on the House Appropriations Committee, secured $375,000 for equipment upgrades at NECAS — headquartered at Northeast Iowa Community College’s campus in Peosta — in the federal budget passed last December through a Community Project Funding Request.
“This is going to help us make our training that much more realistic,” Neenan said during Hinson’s visit on Monday. “From the agriculture side of it and the fire and rescue side of it, folks don’t want to come in and listen to a lecture. They want to do the hands on. Making it more realistic will help get that message across.”
NECAS provides some agriculture safety training from its headquarters on campus. But the majority of its work is done via mobile trailers outfitted with equipment and/or replicas of conditions on farms. For example, one mobile unit of a scaled down grain bin allows the center to train farmers and rescue agencies all over the country how to save someone who is sinking into stored grain.
“We can take it on the road to where the farmers are at or where the fire departments are at,” Neenan said. “Last year, we did 394 hands-on trainings, and in 27 states.”
One thing NECAS plans to purchase with part of the federal grant is particularly timely — a trauma manikin which will replicate the burns someone suffers when touched by anhydrous ammonia, a common synthetic fertilizer. Early spring is prime time for farmers to apply the fertilizer, before planting. And with springs growing shorter as a result of climate change, Neenan said that farmers are in more and more of a rush to apply.
“Anhydrous season gets shorter and shorter in the spring, because of the weather changing,” he said. “So you’ll see people out in the middle of the night with anhydrous, working those hours. The longer you work, the more punchy you get, and you might make mistakes.”
And Neenan said anhydrous ammonia is a very dangerous chemical.
“Anhydrous has a resting temperature of -44 degrees Fahrenheit,” he said. “And it’s desperately seeking water. So our eyes, our nose, our mouth, sweat glands, genitalia are all places the anhydrous is attracted to. It’s going to pull the moisture out of the tissue and burn it.”
With the manikin added to NECAS’ anhydrous ammonia trailer, trainees will learn not only how and when to stop the fertilizer from pouring in case of injury, but to then treat a victim of burns.
Hinson said that her earmark funding request for NECAS upgrades was a good investment for the state and nation.
“When I look at how many of my constituents are in the agricultural industry, I see that as a really good investment, to continue these safety programs,” she said. “And look at that impact — $375,000 here in Iowa and 27 states they’re doing this programming already.”
Hinson also posited that investments in agricultural safety could lead to a drop in food prices, because they could reduce the need for insurance costs.
Hinson voted against the full federal budget over what she called wasteful spending, but has promoted local projects she helped insert into it.
