PEOSTA, Iowa — Dan Neenan, director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, met with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, about his organization’s plans for earmark funding Hinson included in the federal budget last year.

Hinson, through her seat on the House Appropriations Committee, secured $375,000 for equipment upgrades at NECAS — headquartered at Northeast Iowa Community College’s campus in Peosta — in the federal budget passed last December through a Community Project Funding Request.

