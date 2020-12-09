One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 20 in Dubuque.
Jill K. Settle, 46, of Luxemburg, Iowa, was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Settle was traveling east on U.S. 20/Dodge Street and approaching the intersection with Barrington Drive at 8:15 a.m., when a vehicle driven by Robert J. Pfab, 74, of Dubuque, pulled out from Barrington Drive in front of Settle’s vehicle, causing the vehicles to collide.
Pfab was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.