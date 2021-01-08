There will be a primary election for a Dubuque City Council seat after a third candidate filed to run Thursday.
Nichole Weber, who operates her own business consulting company, became the latest candidate for the Ward 1 seat. A story about her will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Telegraph Herald.
Susan Farber and John Pregler previously filed to run. With three candidates, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed. Lynch announced that he will not run in the special election.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. today to file to run for the seat.
Affidavits of candidacy and nomination petitions are available at https://bit.ly/2JvwTWb. Nomination papers must be filed in the county auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.