PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A country singer not long removed from a runner-up finish in a popular music reality show will perform in Prairie du Chien next month.
Chris Kroeze will take the stage in Prairie du Chien High School’s Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 28, the city announced Thursday. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. It also will feature special guests Natalie Murphy and Andy Hughes.
In December 2018, Kroeze was the runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice.” Additionally, he has opened for country superstars such as Blake Shelton, Travis Tritt and Joe Nichols.
Tickets for the all-ages show are $20, plus fees, in advance. They can be bought at https://bit.ly/39whXyj.