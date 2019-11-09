CASSVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a rural Cassville woman died Friday, one week after she was badly injured in a crash.
Julie Kuenster, 60, died at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 1 on Wisconsin 81 near Rattlesnake Road between Cassville and Beetown. A press release states that Kuenster was eastbound when her vehicle went onto the shoulder and she overcorrected, causing it to slide across the highway while spinning. It then struck the end of a guardrail and went front-first into a rock embankment.
Kuenster had to be extricated from her vehicle, and after initially being taken to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, she was airlifted to Madison.
She is the 10th person killed in a crash in Grant County this year.