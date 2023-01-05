Local agriculture faces an uncertain 2023, with inflationary pressures, labor shortages and regional drought conditions all contributing to potential challenges for producers.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” said Peter Winch, the president of Grant County (Wis.) Farm Bureau who farms near Fennimore. “Is fuel going to increase, or is it going to come down and stay down? What about input costs? A lot of input prices are quite a bit higher than they used to be.”
The just-completed year in agriculture featured an overall good harvest, as well as high corn and other commodity prices that were offset by rising fuel and fertilizer costs, according to Iowa Farm Bureau. The bureau reported recently that prices for anhydrous ammonia fertilizer are expected to persist above $1,100 per ton into 2023, more than double the price recorded in January 2021.
The Iowa Soybean Association reported in 2022 that a farm labor shortage that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to persist, and the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, a trade group representing providers of seed, fertilizer and other agriculture components, reported its companies often face a labor shortfall of 10% to 15% shy of normal.
Looking at 2023, Matt Heitz, who grows corn on his farm in rural Farley, Iowa, said farmers are keeping a watchful eye on the price of inputs: the necessities such as fuel and fertilizer required to keep farms producing.
“Inflation is part of the (rising costs of inputs) as are transportation costs,” Heitz said. “We applied part of our fertilizer in the fall, and it wasn’t cheap.”
Heitz said supply issues in the fall could carry over to the spring.
“With the low river levels we had (in the fall), fertilizer was not coming up the river as fast as it had in the past,” he said. “Could we face that this year? We don’t know that, but we sure could be.”
Winch said the price of fertilizer has nearly doubled since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices of other necessities have risen, too.
“Your seed costs more, parts cost more and new and used equipment costs more,” he said.
Nick Roeder is co-owner of Roeder Brothers, an implement dealership with locations in Bellevue and Maquoketa, Iowa. He said inflation remains a challenge in the agriculture industry, as well as continuing supply-chain issues.
“Availability of parts and machinery is going to be an issue,” he said.
Winch said supply-chain issues have led to lengthy waits for some purchases.
“Since COVID, you can order a piece of equipment and it can be a year wait (to receive it),” he said.
Larry Shover, a dairy farmer in rural Delhi and the immediate past president of Iowa State Dairy Association, said his industry faces varied challenges in 2023, including a continuing labor shortage.
“Unless you have lots of resources, dairy farming is pretty labor intensive,” Shover said. “You need labor, and you need good labor -– not just warm bodies. Labor is always going to be an issue.”
Inflationary costs also could pose a challenge.
“Milk price is very important,” Shover said. “The milk-price-to-inputs ratio is always a concern.”
Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast that the all-milk price was $22.70 per hundredweight, up 10 cents from a previous forecast.
Shover said increasing farmers’ input costs can offset gains in milk price.
“For any business, whether it’s a dairy farm, a grain farm or running a store or a manufacturing facility, you have to have enough return to keep the business in business and to invest in new equipment and new technology,” Shover said.
The age-old challenge of rainfall also could pose a problem for local agriculture.
“It’s an issue every year,” Heitz said.
Many areas in the region dealt with drought conditions in 2022, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in November that only about 44% of Iowa had adequate or surplus topsoil moisture for crops.
“It is really dry, and it has been for a while,” Heitz said. “We don’t have an excess of moisture in the ground.”
Shover said an issue for an increasing number of dairy farmers is succession, the transition of one generation of farmers to another.
“As my generation gets older, there are farmers who are unwilling or unable to do it any more. The older generation is just getting tired,” Shover said.
Younger people can enter the nonagricultural workforce without working the hours of a farmer or facing the challenges.
“We have to attract the next generation, or there will be more (farm) sell-offs,” he said. “There are wonderful benefits for those who do want to work on the farm — being together as a family and living on a farm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.