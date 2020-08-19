Five Grant County fire and rescue departments will receive federal grants.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program provides financial help to fire departments to improve their response to fires and other emergencies, according to a press release.
Fire departments receiving grants include:
- Glen Haven, $235,000, for purchasing a new tanker, which will replace an outdated vehicle.
- Stitzer, $22,825, for purchasing a commercial washing machine, a turnout gear dryer, and a mask fit testing machine.
- Muscoda, $110,925, for purchasing 17 air packs, spare breathing air cylinders and 17 individually fitted masks.
- Cuba City, $151,760, for purchasing 24 air packs, spare breathing air cylinders and 20 individually fitted masks.
- Mount Hope, $61,523, for purchasing nine air-packs, spare breathing air cylinders and individually fitted masks.
Fire departments are responsible for a local match of 5% towards the cost of the overall project.