GALENA, Ill. — Officials soon will start working on an update to Jo Daviess County’s greenways and trails plan, which provides information on outdoor recreation areas and green spaces.
The original plan was completed in March 2009. Now, the county will work with Blackhawk Hills Regional Council on an updated regional plan covering both Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.
“The benefit of having an updated plan is that it helps guide decision-makers in where priority investments might be put,” said Emily Lauderdale, regional planner with Blackhawk Hills. “It helps give a sense of recreation demand and where needs are.”
She said the new plan will include a revised map and will evaluate existing trail conditions, as well as spaces where connecting trails might be added.
Blackhawk Hills will work with an advisory group of three to five people from each of the two counties. The group should be formed by mid-July.
“(The advisory group) would assist us with providing information and also providing broader context to stakeholder groups in those counties, like bicyclist groups and paddling groups … who could provide more insight and knowledge and also provide information at the public-input-gathering stage,” Lauderdale said.
One such stakeholder group is Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, which was involved in the development of the 2009 plan.
JDCF Executive Director Steve Barg said the organization uses the original plan “quite frequently” in its work preserving land and providing outdoor recreation opportunities.
“It is one of the planning documents we depend on to help us do our work in a way that is supportive of what the county wants,” he said. “... A lot of different people from different sectors in the county — farmers, businesspeople, conservationists, developers — all got together and agreed, ‘This is where we should be setting land aside, and this is where we should be farming or developing housing.’”
Jim Johannsen, director of land conservation at JDCF, said he looks forward to working with regional officials to improve the area’s “green infrastructure” and serve the public’s needs while preserving natural resources.
“One of the most important things this plan can do is help guide the county ... so we make sure that some of these natural historic outdoor resources that are prized by local communities aren’t negatively impacted as the county continues to develop,” he said.
The updated plan will come at no cost to the county, thanks to $400,000 in CARES Act funds received by Blackhawk Hills. These funds are supporting staff time to work on the greenways and trails plan, among other projects.
Lauderdale said the funding goes through June 30, 2022, so Blackhawk Hills would aim to have the update completed by that time.