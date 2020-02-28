Republicans on an Iowa House committee voted recently to pass a bill that would cap county supervisors’ salaries at the median household income of the county they serve.
If supervisors wanted to approve a salary for their position higher than their county’s median household income, an amendment would require the county commissioner of elections to ask the county’s registered voters’ approval. Only if a majority of votes were in favor of the salary increase would it stand.
During a meeting of the House State Government Committee on Feb. 19, several Democrats argued that the measure flew too much in the face of local control.
“If the voters of Polk County are concerned about the salaries of the supervisors in Polk County, they can do that in an election,” said Iowa Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines. “If you’re concerned about the salaries of supervisors in Linn County or whatever, take it up with your own supervisors.”
He also claimed the bill was meant to punish one county whose supervisors were thought to have misbehaved.
Iowa Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, did not dispute that.
“This is due to one county,” Sexton said. “And the citizens of that county tried to get it under control and couldn’t. They’re trying to get us to help.”
Specifically, the bill is aimed at the Linn County Board of Supervisors, whose salary in the current fiscal year is $114,843. That’s about twice the average supervisor salary of counties in the TH coverage area, where none of the supervisor salaries exceed the county median income.
The bill passed the committee, ahead of the Feb. 21 deadline, 13-10, along party lines.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, voted in favor of the bill — hesitantly, but hopefully.
“I will be a yes on that vote with the hope that we can address some of the issues we have with our compensation process in our (Dubuque) county,” she told her fellow committee members before the vote.
After the meeting, Lundgren told the TH that the annual compensation process in Dubuque County had been a “mess” for years, and she hopes the bill might open a discussion to improve the process generally.
Currently, county boards of compensation — appointed by each county’s elected officials — develop an annual set of recommendations for how each elected official will be compensated in the upcoming fiscal year. By law, they can consider the county’s population ranking and cost-of-living trends in making recommendations.
In December, for the second consecutive year, the Dubuque County Compensation Board recommended a higher-than-10% increase for the county sheriff, far outpacing the increases it recommended for any other elected official. By law, if a county’s board of supervisors wants to decrease any official’s recommended increase, it must decrease the other officials’ increases by the same amount.
Upset with the lopsided recommendation, Dubuque County supervisors opted to decrease all recommendations by 75%.
“What makes it difficult is, the state law ties our hands in what we can initially put forth,” said Robert Felderman, who chairs the Dubuque County Compensation Board.
He said if the bill opens a dialogue like Lundgren hoped, he is all for it.
“Getting the discussion on the table would be a big start,” Felderman said. “And, if that is what this bill is doing, I would want input into that.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker said his issues with the bill were around local control.
“I don’t know that the state should be exercising their authority on more local issues,” he said. “I’d like to see them get their finances in order before they start coming around ours.”
But, Baker said he sees plenty of room for improvement in the compensation process.
“I think there should be more discretion,” he said. “They could tweak it to include things like health insurance being considered. But, we’re not allowed to use that as a comparison.”
Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs, though, strongly opposed the bill.
“In our county, we are fiscally conservative and careful with our tax dollars,” she said. “We are the lowest-paid employees in Delaware County. If they recommend a 4% (raise) here, it is a big deal.”
Helmrichs insisted the bill would be a disservice to smaller counties.
“There are going to be years down the road where it is going to be impossible to find people to run for supervisor if you make it any less,” she said. “I think some of the bigger counties need to get them under control.”
In Delaware County, Helmrichs said supervisor salaries will be $38,000 in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 21. Currently, their salaries are $37,110. That is significantly below the county’s $61,179 median household income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Dubuque County is closest to meeting the limit the bill would impose. In FY21, Dubuque County supervisors would make $51,926. Currently, their salary is at $51,556. Median household income is $61,321.
In Jackson County, supervisor salaries are currently at $37,208. Median household income is $54,070.
Jones County supervisors currently make $30,001. Median household income there is $57,012.
In Clayton County, supervisor salaries are currently $31,679. Median household income is $52,828.