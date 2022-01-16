More than 30 people participated in a short walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this afternoon in Jackson Park in Dubuque. The march was held in conjunction with a virtual ceremony honoring participants in the annual student multimedia and essay contest held by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
Held virtually for the second consecutive year, an annual ceremony honoring student winners of a Martin Luther King Jr. essay and poster contest focused on a pair of the civil rights leader’s aims.
“This is about justice and equality,” said Isaiah Moore, a fifth-grade student at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish immersion school in Dubuque.
Moore, and classmates Apollo Bellings, Xander Burbach and Clay Lueken, were among the students honored today for their artwork and writings celebrating the work of King and other civil rights pioneers. A Zoom ceremony featuring the students’ contest entries was held following an in-person civil rights march that drew more than 30 people to Jackson Park.
Moore and his three classmates were honored for a poster they created – a drawing of King at a podium surrounded by several of the things he said on the subjects of justice and equality, as well as two paragraphs written on the podium.
“Because this was about justice and equality, we wrote a paragraph on each of those subjects,” Burbach said.
Students from kindergarten through high school were recognized during the ceremony, which was organized by the Dubuque Branch of the NAACP.
Carnegie Stout Public Library will be displaying the work of the students from Jan. 24 to Feb. 5, according to event organizers.
“I’m always impressed by the students who participate,” said Anthony Allen, president of the local NAACP branch. “Our goal is to make sure that individuals uncover history and understand history.”
The contest drew 294 submissions from students in Dubuque’s public and parochial schools.
“There is rhetoric in this country about how we're teaching history and what we are teaching and whether it is trying to put a race down,” Allen said.
Allen said the students’ work is meant to overcome hatred.
“Hatred has always existed, and most often we fight hatred through education,” he said.
Allen said the park was an appropriate location for the march held prior to the ceremony.
“The park represents youth,” Allen said. “King wanted his kids to be able to play together with a multifaceted group of kids, and parks allow that to happen. Parks are where growth can happen – that’s where multiculturalism can happen. Parks saved me, because they allowed me to attach myself to mentors, and we need that generational education to continue.”