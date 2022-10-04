Two acquisitions in Wisconsin by Woodward Communications Inc., the parent company of the Telegraph Herald, were announced today.
Magna Publications Inc., of Madison, announced that it sold In Business to WCI. The sale includes In Business's print and digital publications and related events.
WCI CEO/President Tom Woodward and In Business Associate Publisher Ellen Cameron will lead In Business while it seeks a new publisher, according to a press release. All of In Business’s employees will be retained.
“We’re very excited about this opportunity as it aligns well with our strategy and purpose of providing quality local content and services that support and grow strong communities,” Woodward said in the release.
WCI also announced that it acquired Insight Publications LLC, of Appleton, Wis. The company was founded in 2007, and co-founder Brian Rasmussen has been the sole owner since 2018. He will continue in his role as publisher, and all Insight Publications' employees will be retained, the release states.
The company's products include Insight on Business and Insight on Manufacturing, which serve an 18-county region in northeast Wisconsin. Insight also hosts an array of events.
WCI also owns and operates Woodward Radio Group based in Appleton, and that group has worked with Insight Publications over the past decade. Insight soon will relocate its office and operations to Woodward Radio Group's location in Appleton.
The terms of the two deals announced today have not been released.
“While In Business and Insight will continue to operate as two distinct teams and maintain their respective products and brands, this does create a great opportunity to further grow and enhance our ability to inform and educate our readers, recognize outstanding businesses and their leaders as well as provide powerful and effective print, digital and event marketing and advertising solutions to these business communities,” Woodward said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.