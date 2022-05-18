City of Dubuque staff recently unveiled their plan to provide free Jule shuttle service to the only municipal swimming pool opening this summer.
City Council members this week approved the shuttle service to Flora Pool. The free service will operate seven days per week and be comprised of one 45-minute loop and one 30-minute loop. The routes feature multiple stops, including at Sutton Pool, which will not open to swimmers this summer.
City staff previously announced plans for the shuttle after determining that only Flora will open this summer because the city has been unable to hire enough lifeguard staff for both pools. Flora will open for the season on June 3.
The city still is attempting to hire more employees for the lifeguard staff. Earlier this month, council members approved increasing the hourly wages of lifeguard staff from $12.50 to $15 and of pool managers from $18 to $20. Returning lifeguards will be paid $17 per hour.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said 26 lifeguards have been hired, an increase of two since the wage increase was approved. The city also has received an additional 17 applications.
“We are in the process of reaching out to those applicants and setting up interviews,” Kroger said. “It can take anywhere from a week to two weeks to get an applicant on the payroll.”
Despite the increase in applicants, the city is a long way from reaching the staffing levels necessary to open Sutton. Along with the 30 to 35 lifeguards needed to properly operate Flora Pool and prevent worker burnout, an additional 25 lifeguards and two pool managers would be required to open Sutton.
The free shuttle service was created as a way to ensure that city residents have access to the open pool this summer and will be comprised of an eastern route and western route. The eastern route will travel on Rhomberg Avenue to Sutton Pool and also will make stops at Jackson Street, Windsor Avenue, Elm Street, West Locust, Main Street and Bluff Street.
The west loop will include stops on Pennsylvania Avenue, John F. Kennedy Road, Sunset Park Circle, Asbury Road and Radford Road.
In total, the shuttle service will cost the city $39,434.
Kroger said the shuttle service will be given updates on capacity at Flora Pool throughout the day in order to inform residents before they decide to board the bus.
“We would want people to know if the pool is getting full before they decide to make the trip,” he said. “Each day, we will let the drivers know what the line looks like.”
Kroger noted that with only one city pool open at a time last summer, there were only two days on which capacity became an issue.
“I don’t see capacity becoming a problem,” he said. “Last year, there were very few capacity issues.”
City Council members again expressed disappointment that Sutton will remain closed but praised the city’s efforts to mitigate the issue for residents.
“It’s really important that all of our families have access to swimming at the pool this year, and I’m glad we are working so hard to make that happen,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
Council Member Danny Sprank said people likely will use the new shuttle not just to access Flora but also to obtain free transportation to other areas of the city as well. He proposed that the route be made permanent on some level on Sundays. Jule routes currently don’t operate on Sundays.
“I think more people will be using this than we believe,” Sprank said. “Could we discuss making this a Sunday condensed schedule to keep this open in general?”
Dubuque Transportation Services Manager Ryan Knuckey said the city intends to track the usage of the new route and explore the possibility of establishing a Sunday service route.
“We will be trying to follow where the riders are going,” Knuckey said. “Right now, staffing and funding will need to be addressed to look at a future Sunday service.”
