Police said two people were injured Monday when an intoxicated driver ran off the road and drove onto a golf course in Dubuque.
Deja S.C. Green, 25, of Colesburg, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. Chanclor I. Peters, 30, also of Colesburg, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fairway Drive and St. Ambrose Street. The report states that Green was driving north on St. Ambrose with Peters as her passenger. Green “failed to recognize” that the road did not continue north at the intersection, causing her to drive onto Bunker Hill Golf Course, according to the report.
“(The vehicle) left the roadway, went airborne and continued down the hill until it came to rest against an embankment at the bottom of the hill,” the report states.
A total of $1,000 worth of damage was reported to the course.
Court documents state that officers smelled alcohol on Green, who admitted she previously had a “couple” of alcoholic drinks. Green refused to be tested for her blood alcohol content, documents state, but she was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated. She also was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.
Peters was arrested following the crash on charges of interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Peters assaulted Officer David Lois, who responded to the crash.