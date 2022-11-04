West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey works with Lambert Elementary School third-grader Aliyah Robbins on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey speaks to a Lambert Elementary School third-grade class on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey works with Lambert Elementary School third-grader Tyson Miller on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey works with Lambert Elementary School third-grader Aliyah Robbins on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey speaks to a Lambert Elementary School third-grade class on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey speaks to a Lambert Elementary School third-grade class on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey works with Lambert Elementary School third-grader Aliyah Robbins on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey speaks to a Lambert Elementary School third-grade class on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey works with Lambert Elementary School third-grader Tyson Miller on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey works with Lambert Elementary School third-grader Aliyah Robbins on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey speaks to a Lambert Elementary School third-grade class on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey speaks to a Lambert Elementary School third-grade class on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Rickey has been named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Kristen Rickey knelt beside Aliyah Robbins' desk at Lambert Elementary School in Manchester this morning, listening as the third-grader described how she was using regrouping to complete a subtraction problem.
"The seven isn't big enough, so you take one away from this column and make it eight," Aliyah said.
Rickey, the superintendent of West Delaware Community School District, nodded approvingly.
"Holy cow, Aliyah," she said. "You know how to do this really well."
Rickey, who has led the West Delaware district since the 2010-2011 school year, recently was named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa. The organization represents more than 2,000 educational administrators statewide.
Rickey also will serve as Iowa's nominee for this year's National Superintendent of the Year Program sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.
"Education is such a complex field, and the only way to do it successfully is to work with your team … so this award really is a reflection of all the people working in West Delaware," she said. "They all are working really hard, and my job is just to remove barriers for them and allow them to do great work.”
Rickey has worked in the educational field for 32 years, beginning as a special education teacher and holding principal or assistant principal positions at multiple schools in Tripoli and Cedar Rapids before joining the West Delaware district.
She said her years as a classroom teacher and administrator in both rural and urban districts helped shape her leadership philosophy, which focuses on developing strong relationships and emphasizing a forward-thinking school culture.
During Rickey's time as superintendent, the West Delaware district has launched a variety of initiatives, including a free preschool program, new sports teams and apprenticeships in fields such as welding, auto mechanics, meat cutting and agricultural services. In May, she was part of a Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools Program group that spent 10 in Finland exploring the culture and education system.
"We keep looking at what the current context of education is, as well as what our community needs, and we try to adapt to that," she said. " … What (students) needed 10 years ago is not the same as what we need now, so we just try to keep updating and adapting. I'm proud of that."
Third-grade teacher Meg Palmer described Rickey as a supportive, communicative leader who works closely with the district's staff.
"We have a great relationship with her and feel free to go to her with any questions or concerns," Palmer said. "She always makes her presence known — she's always stopping into classrooms and is very supportive with the students, which we really appreciate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.