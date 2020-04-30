Police said two more people involved in a large disturbance in Dubuque earlier this month were arrested on charges of violating Iowa’s COVID-19-related prohibition on gatherings.
Whitaker J. Ingles, 26, and Sara E. Wells, 28, both of 1918 Ellis St., were arrested Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center for allegedly violating Iowa Department of Public Health orders.
Court documents state that both people were among 11 people involved in a large disturbance on April 18 in a backyard on Ellis Street. Ingles was arrested immediately following the disturbance on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.
Alan D. Ellison, 26, and Devonn T. Phillips, 23, neither of whom have a permanent address, also were arrested earlier this week on charges of violating the gathering restrictions.
Wells told police that she and Ingles planned to host several people at their residence.
That violates the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on April 16 for the northeast region of Iowa, according to documents. The proclamation prohibits social gatherings of any size other than those involving members of the same household.