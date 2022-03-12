A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of informal probation for harassing Prescott Elementary School staff members last fall.
Robert R. Snead Sr., 47, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree harassment.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of going armed with intent was dismissed.
Court documents state that Dubuque police were called to Prescott on Sept. 24 by Principal Vicki Sullivan. Snead had called Sullivan and alleged that his first-grade son has been assaulted by a paraprofessional at the school, Benjamin Weber, resulting in scratches on the child's back.
Snead told Sullivan that he was going to come to the school and kill Weber with a hammer, documents state. Sullivan told Snead she would investigate the complaint and call him back in two hours.
Police reported that Snead showed up to the school a little more than an hour later and went to Sullivan's office. Sullivan observed a hammer in Snead's front sweatshirt pocket.
Sullivan told police that Snead was extremely upset and did not like the information he was hearing from her. Snead told Sullivan he was going to beat and kill her and Weber with a hammer and "create a crime scene in the whole school," documents state.
Sullivan excused herself and called 911. Officers who arrived on the scene took the hammer from Snead, who told them he brought it to school because, "If he hurt my child, I'm going to hurt him," documents state.