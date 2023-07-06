Police said a man held on to a stolen vehicle for nearly eight years before selling it using a fraudulent vehicle identification number.
Kenneth J. Hess Jr., 34, of 2418 Broadway St., was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of Seippel Road on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that Dubuque police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Dec. 17, 2013. A man reported that Hess was buying his vehicle, which was tan in color, and paid $1,000 of the $2,500 owed, documents state.
The man told officers he was holding the vehicle until Hess fully paid for it, documents state. However, the man reported that Hess took the vehicle from the 500 block of Clarke Drive on Dec. 14, 2013, documents state.
On June 5, Dubuque police received a report from a different man who said he purchased a gold vehicle from Hess about two years prior for $4,500. Documents state that the man recently discovered that a new VIN was “placed overtop” a different VIN known to belong to the vehicle stolen in 2013.
An investigation found that Hess in April 2017 bought a vehicle that was the same make and model as the stolen vehicle, documents state. The seller of that vehicle told police he sold Hess “basically just the shell to a car” for $300 and that the vehicle was black. The seller also reported that Hess initially just wanted to buy the VIN plate, but the seller refused, documents state.
Hess then registered that black vehicle under his name in September 2020 but reported the vehicle being gold, closer to the color of the stolen vehicle, documents state. Reports show Hess then sold the vehicle with the fraudulent VIN in November 2021, documents state.