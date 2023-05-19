When Prosper Anane arrived at Loras College in Dubuque four years ago, it was his first time traveling outside his home country of Ghana.
He was nearly 6,000 miles from home, knew no one and had no connections in his new city, but he had a dream that was crystal clear.
“I came here with the goal of becoming a physician,” he said. “All through these years, that has been the goal, and I have never looked back.”
On Saturday, May 20, Anane, 26, will graduate from Loras with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. He plans to enroll in medical school this fall.
Anane grew up on the outskirts of Kumasi, a city in the Ashanti Region of southern Ghana. From a young age, he wanted to be a doctor, but after high school, he earned a scholarship to study engineering, which he did at a university in Ghana for two years.
Then, Anane learned one of his friends was applying to universities in the U.S., which piqued his curiosity.
“I thought, ‘Why not? Why shouldn’t I try it?’” he said.
Anane was accepted by several schools in the U.S., ultimately choosing to attend Loras based on his friend’s recommendation, the school’s Catholic affiliation and scholarships.
He learned English in Ghana, where it is the national language, but said he worked to “polish” his English upon arriving in Dubuque, since he most often spoke his native dialect, Twi, outside the classroom.
Anane struggled financially during his first semester but said Loras staff offered additional emergency assistance and helped him register for classes that led to his certification as a certified nursing assistant. He has worked as a CNA for the past three years to help pay for tuition and other expenses.
“Initially, I had a plan, but I didn’t have any means of acquiring the funds I needed,” he said. “(Loras staff) helped me stabilize myself in a way where I could support and assist myself without reliance on other people.”
While at Loras, Anane was involved with Black Student Union and chemistry club and also served as an orientation leader and resident assistant. He described the college as a strong community, where staff and professors supported him and gave him the tools he needed to succeed.
Loras associate professor of chemistry Adam Moser said Anane is a self-motivated student who strives for perfection. Anane completed two separate research projects in organic chemistry and genetics — a rarity for an undergraduate student, according to Moser.
“He’s someone who really thinks deeply about his future and his choices,” Moser said. “He has shown, very convincingly, that he can be successful even when there’s great challenges. I’m just excited to see which challenges he picks.”
This fall, Anane will begin medical school at William Carey University in Mississippi. He eventually hopes to work for Doctors Without Borders or a similar organization.
“The goal is that, one day, I can become a physician and hopefully assist in communities and third-world countries and places of emergencies across the globe,” he said. “The idea is to be able to better whatever I’m involved in and just give back wherever I am.”
