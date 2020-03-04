The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will hold a public input session on water resource issues March 24.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Training Center, 14928 Public Safety Way, according to a press release.
County officials intend to launch an initiative to address water quality, quantity and other issues.
Representatives from the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District and Houston Engineering, Inc., will discuss conservation practices within the county at the meeting.