Area health officials are praising a federal law change that raises the legal age at which a person can buy tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.
However, enforcement of the amended law has so far varied, with some retailers acknowledging the federal change and others insisting it has not yet taken effect at the state level.
A provision raising the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 years old was included as part of a major spending bill passed by federal lawmakers and signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20. In the immediate aftermath, however, it remained unclear how and when such changes would be enforced.
That was largely cleared up late last week, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clarified that “It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21.” The FDA went on to say that, “if you sell tobacco products, you must comply with all applicable federal laws and regulations for retailers.”
REASON TO CELEBRATE
For local health officials, the change was reason to celebrate.
Jeff Kindrai, director and health officer for the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, noted that Wisconsin lawmakers already had been contemplating increasing the minimum tobacco age. However, he was pleasantly surprised that the federal law ushered in such changes so quickly.
Kindrai said one effective way to stem addiction to tobacco products is to delay “the onset of use.” Raising the legal age is one way to accomplish that.
“In younger individuals, the brain is still developing and they are more prone to becoming addicted,” Kindrai said. “The longer someone waits to try something, the less likely they are to use it on a lifelong basis. They holds true for alcohol and tobacco.”
Patrice Lambert, executive director of Dubuque County Health Department, also applauded the new federal law.
“When the legal age is 18 years old, then everybody in high school knows someone who is of legal age,” she said. “(An older high school student) could purchase tobacco for their younger friends. Now you won’t have that avenue.”
Health officials also expressed appreciation that the higher age requirement would apply to vaping products as well, potentially curbing an increase in the use of such products.
“I am hopeful that this will make this younger population a much healthier one,” Lambert said.
IMPLEMENTATION VARIES
Implementation of the change has been inconsistent so far, however.
Signage posted outside the Hy-Vee gas station on Locust Street in Dubuque declared “The minimum age to purchase tobacco products is now 21 years old” and listed an effective date of Dec. 28.
According to corporate officials, the policy change has taken effect at all Hy-Vee properties.
“After receiving federal guidance, we immediately implemented the change,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “All of our stores received guidance on this change from the corporate office, and all of our registers were updated to reflect the revised age verification check as well.”
She went on to note that new signage has been ordered for each store and convenience store to help with communication with customers.
“So far, we have had no complaints (from customers),” Potthoff wrote.
Not all stores have taken a similar stance.
Ali Mohammed, an employee at Super Stop on Hill Street in Dubuque, said their policies toward selling tobacco have not yet changed. As a result, the store is still selling tobacco products to customers under the age of 21.
“It has changed on the federal (level), but we haven’t heard anything from the state,” Mohammed said.
Lt. Joe Messerich, of the Dubuque Police Department, said local officers are aware of the FDA announcement. However, he emphasized that the department enforces State of Iowa tobacco law and has received no communication or guidance to indicate that state code governing tobacco sales has changed.
“We will be watching for state code updates but at this time we are not changing our enforcement practices,” he said via email. “Our guidance to retailers who have a state-issued permit to sell tobacco is to also watch for legal updates from the state.”
ILLINOIS UNAFFECTED
In Illinois, the new law is a moot point.
On July 1, Illinois became the first Midwest state to raise the minimum age for tobacco purchases to 21.
Jason Moran, assistant manager at Family Beer & Liquor in East Dubuque, Ill., said the amended age requirement coincided with an increase in cigarette taxes, forming a one-two punch that resulted in decreased sales.
“Since then, we have definitely lost some business that went across the state line,” he said.
Moran noted that staff members updated the “We ID” calendars at the counter and reminded employees of the change. Failure to adapt could lead to trouble if local law enforcement conducts sting operations.
“We definitely made some reminders for ourselves,” he said. “If we sell to someone (underage) the employee gets a fine and the store gets a fine.”