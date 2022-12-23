EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque city officials are moving forward with the purchase of a manufactured building to serve as a temporary office for the Police Department.
City Council members this week voted to authorize city officials to proceed with final negotiations with A-1 Mobile Storage Service for a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide office trailer to be placed behind City Hall. The base bid for the building is $78,869, with several optional additions and a delivery charge of just under $3,000.
The current police station’s condition is deteriorating rapidly, and city officials are working to obtain federal funds to replace both it and the city’s fire station. However, the fire station project entered the federal process first, and City Manager Loras Herrig told council members this week that construction on a new police station likely will not begin for at least four years.
City officials previously sought to rent a location for police to work in the interim, but because of a lack of available rental options, council members in November approved pursuing the building’s purchase.
However, Herrig told council members he had been contacted by a nearby property owner who would offer the Police Department a rental space for $1,500 per month and $2,200 in annual property taxes. The city would be responsible for improvements and maintenance at the facility.
Herrig described the space as a one-story building within a block of City Hall, while noting that the owner of the rental property requested anonymity and for the exact location to not be specified.
Council members expressed reservations about the unknown location and owner, as well as the requirement that the city handle improvements. Herrig added that the city also would be able to resell the satellite unit after finishing with it, potentially for up to 50% of its original cost.
“We might as well go ahead and buy that building, put it out back, and then the police have got the privacy that they want,” said Council Member Delbert Belken.
After the meeting, Herrig said he plans to bring the contract with A-1 Mobile Storage Service back to the council for final approval in the coming weeks.
Council members also this week unanimously voted to place a bond referendum for fire department improvements on the ballot for the April 4 election. If approved by a majority of voters, the referendum would see the city issue up to $1.5 million in bonds to buy two new fire trucks to replace aging vehicles.
Fire Chief Joe Heim said the two vehicles to be replaced date from 1980 and 1996, and while they still might be functional, maintenance is becoming increasingly difficult and costly.
“They still look really nice. There’s no doubt about that. But age plays a part,” he said. “How many people are driving around a 40-year-old truck as their personal vehicle?”
Heim said the city hopes to spend less than $1.5 million on the vehicles, but the cost of fire apparatus equipment currently is volatile.
After the meeting, Herrig said he did not yet know how much the bond referendum would impact residents’ taxes if it passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.