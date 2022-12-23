EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque city officials are moving forward with the purchase of a manufactured building to serve as a temporary office for the Police Department.

City Council members this week voted to authorize city officials to proceed with final negotiations with A-1 Mobile Storage Service for a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide office trailer to be placed behind City Hall. The base bid for the building is $78,869, with several optional additions and a delivery charge of just under $3,000.

