FENNIMORE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore is completing construction on a new auditorium.
The facility is located in former room 413 in Building 400 on the college’s main campus, according to a press release.
The auditorium will be able to hold about 400 people, and it is slated for completion in mid-May.
“This new space will provide for a variety of important events and will be a hub for our students, faculty, staff and the community,” said college President Jason Wood in the release.
The planning process started two years ago, and the design kicked off in March 2020. Construction started in January.
“The auditorium will be a universal space,” said Dan Imhoff, director of facilities, safety and security at Southwest Tech, in the release. “It will allow for larger class lectures, student activities, events hosted by outside organizations, student orientation and fall graduation, among other activities. Even with COVID, it gives us some flexibility.”
The release states that Lenz Center is currently the main conference space on campus. That area is scheduled for renovation in 2022-23.