One person was injured in a crash outside of Dubuque on Friday afternoon.
Brianna Heer, 17, of Epworth, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Swiss Valley Road west of Dubuque. A crash report states that Heer was trying to turn west onto the highway from Swiss Valley when her vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ham, 67, of Springville, Iowa.