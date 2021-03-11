Jennifer Mulcahey lifted people’s self-confidence to heights they could not have envisioned.
With an unapologetically magnetic presence, she drew a community of dancers into her orbit, rejuvenating the ballroom scene in the tri-state area.
“I think that dance is an outward expression of an inward feeling,” said her husband, Marty Mulcahey. “There is a real sense of togetherness that people have. It’s sort of representative of marriage.”
Jennifer, a former longtime Jo Daviess County resident, died unexpectedly in February at the age of 49 from a pulmonary embolism.
Her love for performance manifested early in life. Jennifer was a breech baby, and family often said, “She was dancing before she was born.”
Throughout her childhood, she choreographed dance numbers and skits for her sisters. After donning hats and scarves, they performed before relatives in their grandparents’ living room.
Around the age of nine, Jennifer’s foot was run over by a car. She underwent multiple surgeries and a skin graft, but her foot later developed gangrene. Doctors recommended amputation, but her father would not stand for it.
It took Jennifer well over a year to recover.
She kept dancing.
Jennifer tried out at the local mall for the 1980s music variety show “Puttin’ on the Hits.” She made it through several rounds at the tryout before she was eliminated.
At the age of 18, she moved to Florida, where she found a job at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She returned to the tri-state area to be closer to family, ultimately settling in Galena, Ill.
Meanwhile, Jennifer continued to work at an Arthur Murray franchise in Rockford, Ill.
She first met Marty at the Galena municipal swimming pool. The day was hot.
“I walked up to her and kind of made a gesture to her that I would be foolish if I left without saying hello to her,” Marty said. “She said, ‘Look me up. I’m in the phone book.’”
They dated. Jennifer baffled him when she explained that she was a professional dancer. She clarified: professional ballroom dancer.
She taught him to box step. Marty reveled in clasping Jennifer in his arms, swimming across the floor in a sea of music.
They married in 2006. Together they raised three children — Amanda Poston, Danielle Mulcahey and Ryan Mulcahey.
Marty encouraged Jennifer to open her own business instead of making the 90-minute commute to Rockford. He helped lead classes at her Dubuque studio, Ballroom by Jennifer, which opened in 2008.
Jennifer functioned as a marriage counselor as much as she did an instructor, fielding two separate personalities on the dance floor.
When couples learned to lead and follow, she quipped, “Guys, you start with your left foot because women are always right.”
Jean and Larry Bergquist were among Jennifer’s first students.
“We just wanted to be able to go dance … and not have people boo us off the floor,” Jean said. “She took us from that to have us win trophies at competitions.”
Their two daughters, Lauren and Ava, later became Jennifer’s pupils.
They were struck by Jennifer’s investment in tailoring routines to their interests and explaining technique in a way they could understand.
“Don’t have octopus arms,” Lauren recalled Jennifer saying. “Have Barbie arms.”
The costumes were wild. Jennifer dressed Larry as the character Larryboy from “VeggieTales.” His costume was replete with a green morph suit and “Super Larry” cape.
“We always wanted to make her proud,” Jean said. “We always wanted to do justice to her vision of what she created for us.”
Jennifer often volunteered at community events, such as the Dubuque and Galena Oktoberfests, offering free dance lessons.
Jennifer also worked with staff for more than five years at the Diamond Jo Casino, performing and choreographing acts for staff at the establishment’s club, then known as Boogie Nights, and later, Club 84.
Aaron Rainey, the former entertainment operations manager, described Jennifer as their cheerleader as she enthusiastically taught fellow cast members routines to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” or Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”
Cameron Cole Ramsey, a professional dancer, performed alongside her. Jennifer sparked his interest in ballroom, prompting him to compete in Dancing with the Stars Dubuque Style, where she also danced and coached participants.
After operating her studio for about eight years, Jennifer and Marty moved to Chicago, but they frequently returned to Dubuque and remained in contact with her former students.
Jennifer instilled in Marty a sense of chivalry derived from the culture of ballroom dance. The code extended into their daily lives, whether it be his opening a car door for Jennifer or extending a hand to help her down a step.
He carries that feeling alongside the memories of her vibrance.
“I really appreciate what she did for me — teaching me to dance — because I’m dancing with her,” Marty said. “I’m dancing with her because I love her.”