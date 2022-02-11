Today, New Wine Park, 16335 New Wine Park Lane, New Vienna, Iowa
5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Dubuque County Conservation is holding another self-led, night hike along candlelit forest trails. Participants should wear sturdy boots or snowshoes depending on snow depth. Dogs are allowed on a leash. The hike is free, but donations will be accepted and registration is required because parking is limited. Those interested can register at eventbrite.com/e/257869654077.
Opening Doors Annual Trivia Bowl
Today, Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room, 301 Bell St.
5 to 9 p.m. Play trivia with up to 10 players per team. Tailgater buffet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; 10 rounds of trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Individual players welcome. Cash bar. Cost: $15 per person for trivia only; $25 for trivia and buffet. Proceeds benefit Opening Doors, a nonprofit that provides services to women and children experiencing homelessness. For more information or to register: www.openingdoorsdbq.org/trivia.
Sweet Heart Land Daddy-Daughter Dance
Today, Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, 35 N. Booth St.
6 to 8 p.m. Girls ages 4 to 11 are invited to bring an important man in their life (dad, stepdad, grandfather, uncle, etc.) to this Candy Land-themed Valentine’s Day celebration with dinner, dessert, a photo booth, crafts, music and dancing. Cost: $35 per couple at the door; $5 for each additional girl. More information: www.dubuquey.org/daddydaughter.
Buddy Holly Dance
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 6 p.m. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Enjoy an evening of ‘50s-and-’60s-style music. Contests include best-dressed ‘50s-style couple and best “Peggy Sue” look-alike. Tickets are available at the fairgrounds office. Cost: $7 in advance/$9 at the door. More information: 563-588-1406.
Winter Indoor Garage Sale
Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jackson County Fair will host its 37th annual fundraising garage sale. Admission is $3. Ages 7 and younger are admitted for free. An early-bird admission is $10, with entry at 7 a.m. Organizers will maintain social distancing. More information: 563-652-4282.