Question: Why do our local Iowa counties have just three people on their boards of supervisors? Who determines that?
Answer: Boards of supervisors have three members under Iowa Code, though voters can choose to increase the number of supervisors to five.
Members of the board can choose to bring the question before voters, or voters can petition the county to include a ballot question at a general election to increase the board’s size.
Petitioners must secure signatures totaling at least 10% of the votes cast in the county for the president or governor in the previous general election.
The measure would require a simple majority to pass.
If the measure passes, the number of supervisors increases to five in January following the next general election, per Iowa Code. The larger board is elected based on the county’s supervisor representation plan.
Supervisors and voters can take a similar course to reduce a five-member board to a three-member board.
Question: I recently noticed that the City of Dubuque added stop signs with blinking lights at a local intersection. What is the criteria for adding a blinking stop sign? How does the city decide where to install one?
Answer: City officials have placed blinker stop signs at three intersections around town. They are at Main Street at Fifth Street; Jackson Street at 24th Street; and Clarke Drive at Madison Street, according to Troy Kress, an engineering technician for the city.
Blinker signs are installed to make them more visible at intersections where there have been crash issues from people running stop signs, problems with drivers not making complete stops, newly installed stop signs or road closures that detour drivers to roads with which they are unfamiliar, Kress wrote in a statement.
Those blinking signs are installed for varying amounts of time, depending on why they are being used.
Blinker signs were installed at the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in late 2016, Kress wrote. There were 14 crashes at the intersection from 2009 to 2016 caused by drivers running a stop sign on Main.
Since the blinking stop signs were installed, there has been just one.
The blinker stop signs at Jackson and 24th streets and at Clarke and Madison are there temporarily “to increase visibility to the existing stop signs in hopes of higher compliance and a reduced chance of an accident,” Kress wrote.
The Jackson and 24th streets intersection has seen increased traffic because of the detour caused by work on 22nd Street/Kaufmann Avenue. City crews also have seen an increase in drivers not making complete stops at the Clarke Drive and Madison Street intersection.