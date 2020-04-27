HAZEL GREEN, Wis. – Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Lafayette County.
Luke J. Temperley, 36, of East Dubuque, Ill., and his passenger, Kelly J. Murphy, 34, of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Temperley was eastbound on Buncombe Road in Benton Township at about 1 p.m. Sunday when his motorcycle hit loose gravel and went into a ditch. Temperley and Murphy “bailed from the motorcycle prior to it becoming airborne and coming to rest in a creek,” the release states.