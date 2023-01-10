Police said two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in an armed robbery last spring in Dubuque.
Leah C. Fitschen, 49, of 622 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Galena Drive on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and on warrants charging first-degree robbery, fifth-degree theft and three counts of failure to appear.
Alecia E. Imhoff, 28, of 2839 Sheridan Road, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree robbery.
Court documents state that Fitschen and Imhoff were among a group of four people who robbed a Dubuque resident at gunpoint at approximately 2:03 a.m. April 7 in the area of Walnut and Spruce streets.
The victim told police he was picked up by Fitschen, Imhoff and a 38-year-old man in a vehicle. Documents state that they drove the victim to an alley in the area of Walnut and Spruce streets and another man emerged from nearby shrubbery pointing what appeared to be a rifle at the victim and demanding money.
The victim turned over $640 and walked back to his residence while the man with the gun entered the back of the vehicle and it drove from the scene. The vehicle stopped at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., and dropped off Imhoff, documents state.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said authorities seek the other two individuals linked to the robbery and that additional charges are pending.
After the robbery on April 7, police attempted to speak with Jeremy L. Rohner, 25, of 511 Garfield St., about the robbery. Welsh said Rohner was driving a vehicle associated with the robbery, though police don’t believe Rohner was involved in the incident. Fitschen was a passenger in Rohner’s vehicle. Rohner drove away from authorities, leading a pursuit that ended when he crashed, injuring Fitschen, documents state.
Rohner was located April 8 and arrested on a charge of eluding.