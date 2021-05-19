Recently released climate data show the past 30 years in the tri-state area were trending warmer in the winter and wetter overall than the data released one decade ago.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a science agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce, measures temperature and precipitation all across the country over 30-year periods, which are collected and checked every 10 years. The agency calls these measures “climate normals.”
These “normals” are used as a measure to compare to daily weather events, as well as being used by other agencies and industries in planning.
For instance, City of Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said the normals were included in the city’s recent vulnerability study.
NOAA just released data for the 1991-to-2020 period, which allowed comparisons between it and the previous 30-year period from 1981 to 2010. Nationally, it showed a warmer climate than the older normals. Everywhere but the Southwest, it also saw increased precipitation.
“The entire country has seen a slight rise in those normals (in the new period compared to the prior one),” said Jessica Brooks, a service hydrologist with the Quad Cities district of the National Weather Service. “That was expected as we’ve seen the trends over the year. And our area had a rise in the precipitation.”
Looking at the data, the changes have been subtle.
“The numbers aren’t wildly different, but there is a trend there you can see,” Brooks said. “If we’re looking at the change in the annual temperature, you’re looking at up to a half a degree higher (at times), when you average all the temperatures.”
In fact, the average temperature, average high temperature and average low temperature were the same in this data set as in the previous normals. It is within each season that the changes are clear.
The biggest temperature changes in Dubuque can be seen in winter. There, the average temperature, average high temperature and average low temperature are all warmer. That is in addition to the shorter spans of cold weather noted.
“Where your normal was 30 degrees or right around freezing for a week of the year, now, you’re above freezing,” Brooks said.
In spring and summer, the new normals show cooler average temperatures than in the past. The summer months — June, July and August — also show fewer days with a high temperature over 90 degrees.
The changes also included increases in precipitation in Dubuque, in every season.
For spring, summer and fall, the data show more days with precipitation of at least one-tenth of an inch, more days with precipitation of more than half an inch and more days with precipitation over 1 inch.
The data also show significantly more days with measurable snowfall in the winter and more days with snowfall over 1 inch. These all mean more precipitation, but also more precipitation at a time.
While these changes are all measurable and perceptible, they can be subtle, as experienced by the everyday resident.
“With precipitation, the numbers again aren’t huge yet, but it is notable,” Brooks said. “We’re looking at 5% higher than the previous normals.”
Bell told the Telegraph Herald that these normals point to increasingly urgent needs for the city.
“It is going to be warmer and have more rain,” she said. “It’s a lot of adaptation measures (we need). While yes, we want to reduce our emissions, we need to be more prepared. The Bee Branch project is a good example, increasing our ability to handle more water. So, we will be looking at similar projects, if not quite to that scale.”
Bell said the next step is in planning use of land near waterways.
“Are we increasing the flood plain because we know there’s going to be more rain, for instance?” she said. “What relationships do we need, what infrastructure do we need in place? It’s thinking about things like that.”
Communities at different latitudes along the Mississippi River could have experienced slightly different changes, but Brooks said the normals show very similar trends throughout the upper Midwest.
In Prairie du Chien, Wis., the new normals showed average temperatures were warmer in the winter, summer and fall, and unchanged in the spring. Average monthly precipitation was higher in all four seasons and annually.
In Elizabeth, Ill., both the average temperatures and the average monthly precipitation were higher in the new normals for all four seasons.