A new treatment option in Dubuque is benefiting long-suffering patients and changing the way health professionals confront depression.
Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans in November began offering Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, a non-invasive treatment in which a series of magnetic pulses stimulates nerve cells in the brain.
Michael Peroski, a psychiatrist at Medical Associates, said the option is available to adults who suffer from major depressive order and already have tried antidepressant medications without success.
“This offers a different way of helping with depression,” he said. “Instead of taking medication every day, it offers something that comes from the outside and wakes up part of the brain.”
The treatment is still relatively new. TMS devices were first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2008.
In the years that followed, insurance companies were reluctant to cover the new treatment, effectively limiting the number of health care providers willing to offer it.
Adib Kassas, a psychiatrist at Medical Associates, explained that many insurance companies have changed their tune.
“They are seeing that TMS is effective and realizing that it has a space in the panorama of treatment options for depression,” he said.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
For one Dubuque resident, the new therapy has provided a sense of relief that eluded her for her entire adult life.
Kristina, a Dubuque resident, said she has struggled with depression for decades. She shared her story with the Telegraph Herald on the condition that her last name not be published.
“I’d get to the point where I wouldn’t leave my house for like a month at a time,” she said. “When you are depressed, you just don’t want to do anything.”
She recently completed her sixth and final week of TMS treatment and is noticing a significant difference.
“The drugs didn’t help. Nothing else has worked for me,” she said. “This is the first thing I’ve tried that was effective.”
Kristina’s husband, Kevin, said his wife’s mood has changed dramatically since she commenced TMS treatment.
“In the past, she would just want to stay in bed all day,” he said. “Now I can get her out of the house and we can go do things.”
Medical Associates has treated 49 patients with TMS since introducing the therapy. Much like Kristina, these patients have tried other forms of treatment to no avail.
TMS therapy is only available to those who have previously tried antidepressant medications and experienced bad results, either in the form of undesired side effects or an overall lack of effectiveness.
Many who didn’t respond to medication are feeling relief after trying the new option, according to Medical Associates psychiatrist Lee Berman. He noted that the response rate from local patients has significantly exceeded national averages for TMS therapy.
“The reaction has been amazing — much better than we anticipated,” Berman said.
A lower risk of side effects is another selling point for new treatment. Unlike antidepressant medications, TMS treatment does not bring about side effects like weight gain or sexual dysfunction.
Berman said a couple people have complained of minor headaches following TMS therapy, but the treatment has otherwise produced no side effects among local patients.
TARGETED APPROACH
TMS therapy focuses on the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain often involved with depression.
“When that part of the brain is underactive, people typically have depressive symptoms,” Berman explained.
Prior to administering treatment, a psychiatrist will “map” the patient’s brain to ensure the proper area is being targeted. Magnetic pulses are then delivered to the brain, producing a clicking sound and a light tapping sensation on the patient’s head.
“When a patient goes through that treatment, it feels like a burst of energy coming through the head,” said Kassas.
Patients undergoing TMS must receive 30 total treatments. Sessions can be conducted in as little as three minutes and patients often read or watch television while the therapy is taking place.
Peroski emphasized that the impact of TMS therapy is broader than initially meets the eye. Nerves from the targeted area connect several different areas of the brain associated with depression.
“We are focusing on one point, but actually targeting multiple parts of the brain,” he explained.