DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Briant Russell recently was honored for his actions in 2020 at a Iowa County crash.
Russell also is an adjunct instructor for Southwest Wisconsin Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and a Boscobel native. He was honored during the Wisconsin State Patrol annual awards program with the Meritorious Service Award.
It recognized Russell for bravery and dedication in risking his own personal safety for another.
On Sept. 26, 2020, Russell responded to a report of a driver driving in the oncoming lanes of traffic on U.S. 18 near Dodgeville.
"On the way, I was thinking, if I meet this vehicle do I take him head on?" said Russell in the a press release issued by the college. "Do I let him hit me to keep anyone else from getting hurt? In my mind, I have it made up. … That’s what I was preparing myself for. As I’m getting closer I could see the black smoke. Two vehicles had collided head-on in the passing lane of Highway 18.”
According to the crash report, Jerry L. Studnicka, 83, of Cobb, was eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit head on a westbound vehicle driven by Karri J. Calvert, then 36, of Montfort.
Studnicka died in the wreck, while Calvert was injured. When Russell arrived, he found Studnicka's vehicle engulfed in flames, and Calvert trapped in her vehicle, which still was very close to the burning vehicle, according to the award ceremony program. Calvert vehicle also was leaking "flammable fluids."
"Trooper Russell could feel the intense heat from the burning vehicle and knew something had to be done to save the trapped driver," stated an awards ceremony video.
Russell used his cruiser's push bumper to move Calvert's vehicle away from the fire. Russell, an Iowa County Sheriff Department deputy and several bystanders then were able to force Calvert's door open.
Calvert was taken to the hospital with two broken ankles, and Russell left the crash with minor injuries on his hands from broken glass.
The release states that Russell was good friends with Studnicka.
"I feel like I couldn’t save Jerry so it’s hard for me to accept this award, but I understand," Russell said in a college press release. "Realistically in my mind, it was part of my job. It was what I had to do. I think any other officer in the same situation would have done the same thing. I’m honored to get the award, but I don’t like the spotlight."