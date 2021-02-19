A man is charged with assaulting another man at Dubuque’s Intermodal Transit Center.
Deshun D. Echols, 30, of Calumet Park, Ill., was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at the transit center at 950 Elm St. on a charge of assault with bodily injury. Court documents state that Echols assaulted Brendan Kotz, 20, of Dubuque, during an argument at the transit center. The assault caused Kotz to chip his upper tooth.
Echols admitted to the assault and it was observed on surveillance camera footage, according to documents.