Dubuque Community Schools leaders say another $14.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding will allow them to go further in their efforts to help students catch up from pandemic-related learning loss.
“It’s going to be a whole host of things really focused at helping our students recover or make up for lost learning opportunities,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Iowa Department of Education officials recently released information on the amount of funding that districts statewide will receive from the latest federal COVID-19 relief package. Officials in Illinois and Wisconsin also released similar information.
The money is allocated to districts based on the percentage of students they serve from low-income backgrounds. While COVID-19 relief funding varies widely among schools, some area districts’ allocations total in the millions.
Local school leaders said they are finalizing how those funds will be used, but at least some will go to help students catch up on their learning.
“My philosophy (with) this one-time drop of funding is that we hit as many kids as possible for as long as possible,” said Tim Vincent, superintendent of the Galena, Ill., school district.
Recovering learning
Rheingans said district leaders’ first goal for the latest federal relief allocation is to work with students negatively impacted by the pandemic to help them catch up.
That could include opportunities for remediation, opportunities for high school students to make up course credits or extended learning for gifted and talented students. The funds could allow district officials to invite more students to their summer reading academy and remove transportation barriers to get there, Rheingans said. Funds also could be used to support before- and after-school programming and teacher professional development.
“That’s generally the biggest focus, is how do we move into a post-COVID world that gives our students an opportunity to recover all that lost learning time,” Rheingans said.
Iowa officials have advised districts that the funds only will be available through Sept. 30, 2023. Districts access the federal funds through reimbursements, so the officials will lose any funds they don’t spend by the deadline. Rheingans said district leaders will look to implement programming that they can continue offering students after the money runs out.
“The real challenge here is going to be, because of the short timeline, we will build something that’s outstanding, and then the funding’s going to have to be spent by whatever their deadline is or the money goes back to the federal government,” Rheingans said.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials are receiving close to $2.7 million from the latest federal relief package.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said district leaders have not determined how they will spend the money yet, but they will examine ways they can use it to benefit schools and programming.
“That is a lot of money … and we want to make sure that we’re spending that responsibly,” Colpitts said.
Targeting funds
Officials in the Galena district so far plan to use the additional funding for both learning remediation and facility needs. The district’s estimated allocation from the newest round of relief dollars is just over $725,000.
Vincent noted that districts are required to reserve at least 20% of their allocation to remediate learning loss. Thus, officials plan to use some funds to purchase new reading and intervention materials for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and to augment the secondary science curriculum.
“We really want to target learning loss, and when you do that, the first thing you do is you look at core curriculum first before interventions and make sure that you can really be comfortable with the rigor of all of the existing curriculum,” Vincent said.
Other funds will go toward making sure all primary school students can access a virtual summer school program. Officials plan to allocate some funds toward upgrading the air-quality system in a planned addition to the middle school.
The Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District is receiving about $390,000 from the newest federal relief package. Superintendent Tom Meyer said funds will be used for helping with learning loss, but some money could also go to projects aimed at improving airflow and to extra staffing costs.
“That money may seem like a lot, but we’ve spent a lot of money already on a daily basis, from masks to sanitizers to spraying rooms to our extra staff that we have when we have classes split up ... I don’t know exactly (how), but I know that we will use it,” he said.
The Platteville (Wis.) School District’s latest federal aid allocation is close to $2.1 million. Superintendent Jim Boebel said district leaders are excited about receiving a third round of federal funding but are waiting to see what kinds of restrictions are placed on the funds.
“I want to see what the rules of the game are, and then we can really do some intense investigation and then just keep that conversation open between our community, our district and our parents and seeing where our priorities lie,” Boebel said.
He noted that officials still are working out how they will spend an earlier round of federal COVID-19 funding but that they hope to use that to target facility improvements to improve airflow and quality, an investment that would last after the pandemic subsides.
“That really, I believe, will help the health of our students, keeps them in class more consistently, keeps our staff healthy consistently as well,” Boebel said.