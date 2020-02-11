Dubuque potentially could push up against neighboring Centralia and stretch just shy of Peosta to the west and a few miles shy of Zwingle to the south over the next few decades, based on an “ambitious study” of projected development.
City Council members met Monday for a special work session to discuss and review an updated study of potential growth areas for annexation.
“Annexation is not currently a city priority, and this study should not be misconstrued as a request to council to commence annexation, but to discuss and provide feedback,” said city Planning Services Manager Laura Carstens.
She characterized it as “just a planning-level study,” intended to help city officials evaluate annexations to meet city goals for planned and managed growth and to guide future city infrastructure moves.
That will leave the city poised to act when an annexation request is made.
“We can say, ‘Yes. We’re ready to go, and we can accommodate that request,’” said Council Member David Resnick.
“But it’s not a plan to annex,” Carstens stressed. “It’s a snapshot in time, and it’s using estimates. ... It’s a pretty ambitious study.”
City staff evaluated about 40,000 acres surrounding the city — nearly double the current size of the city — based on projected development, anticipated land use, estimated cost to provide city services and potential revenue from new property and sales tax revenue and city fees.
The study predicts continued development along major traffic corridors of U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial. The four-lane highway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road with U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park.
When and how that growth occurs, though, will depend on annexation requests, city resources and plans by developers, city officials said. They stressed the city has no plans to involuntarily annex surrounding property outside the city and has not done so in decades.
From 1995 to 2019, the city grew to nearly 32 square miles, adding 5,800 acres through voluntary annexations. About 150 acres were added from “nonconsenting” property owners in order to achieve uniform boundaries. State law allows the city to annex up to 20% of an area without property owners’ consent to develop more uniform boundaries and avoid creating an “island,” Carstens said.
Areas prioritized for future annexation include the Key West area south of Dubuque along U.S. 61/151, the Barrington Lakes subdivision off U.S. 20 and areas north of Derby Grange and John F. Kennedy roads and Roosevelt Street. All are areas where the city has extended water and sewer in anticipation of annexation and to prepare for future population growth.
For example, the city has installed more than 2 miles of water main and added a pump station along English Mill Road to connect to neighboring water systems it purchased in 2016.
The purchase angered affected county residents in neighboring subdivisions, who begrudgingly opted in to an agreement to receive city water.
Some felt Dubuque’s continued push to add to its tax base neglects those who desired to live in a rural setting free from the city.
Currently, the city owns more than 1,800 acres and has pre-annexation agreements comprising more than 1,000 acres to extend city water and sewer service to areas outside its limits.
Staff estimate it would cost the city more than $245 per person to provide police and fire protection and parks to a fully developed study area, and about $457 per acre to provide water, sewer, streets and waste removal.
The city hired 15 additional police officers from fiscal year 2008 to 2012, with five of them hired to allow for the addition of another patrol territory to accommodate westward expansion. And the Dubuque Fire Department plans to gradually add staff through fiscal year 2025 in anticipation of relocating an existing fire station or building a new one on the city’s West End.
A 2017 Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study analysis predicts Dubuque County’s population will grow an average of 1.2% per year from 83,000 in 2010 to 114,000 in 2040.
Assuming the city’s population density remains the same, Dubuque will need about 8,250 acres outside city limits to handle the anticipated population growth, per the study.