MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A free wildlife habitat program will take place this month in Jackson County.
The program on wildlife habitat installation and maintenance will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. Lunch will be provided.
The program will give landowners information on establishing quality habitat to attract and retain various game species.
Registration is required by Friday, Dec. 10, and can be made by calling Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or by emailing jen@jacksonccb.com.
