Police said one person was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Calvin J. Johnson, 18, of Dubuque, complained of possible injuries but was not transported for medical treatment, according to a Dubuque police report.
The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on Cedar Cross Road north of its intersection with Cedar Crest Court. Police said Zachary M. Schultz, 18, of Asbury, Iowa, was southbound on Cedar Cross Road when a vehicle driven by Haylee N. Cortez, 18, of East Dubuque, Ill., slowed down for traffic. Schultz did not slow down in time and rear-ended Cortez’s vehicle.
Johnson was a passenger in Schultz’s vehicle.
Schultz was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle and use of an electronic communication device while driving.