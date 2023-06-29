As Independence Day approaches, communities throughout the tri-state area are preparing to celebrate America’s birthday with parades, fireworks and other festivities.
Below is a list of notable celebrations and firework shows planned in local communities in the coming days.
IOWABellevue: Bellevue Heritage Days kicks off Saturday, July 1, at Cole Park, with inflatables and other activities for children starting at 4 p.m. Live music goes from 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday’s schedule also features a kids’ youth dance and an American Legion flag-disposal ceremony.
On Sunday, July 2, the annual Heritage Days parade begins at 10 a.m. Following the parade, activities at Cole Park will resume with a car and tractor show, bingo and live music, among other activities. Fireworks kick off at dusk in the municipal parking lot.
Heritage Days bracelets are required for entry to festivities and cost $5.
Cascade: A celebration at American Legion Park will be held Tuesday, July 4. A parade starts at 2 p.m. at Merritt Family Chiropractic, located at 713 First Ave. W., and ends at Legion Park. Floats, classic cars and tractors are welcome in the parade.
Following the parade, activities in the park include a bounce house, dunk tank and live music and dance performances until fireworks at dusk.
Dyersville: Dyersville Commercial Club Park will be the hub for the town’s annual 3rd of July Celebration on Monday. Evening events include live music, food, games and more. The fireworks show is expected to begin at dusk. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older.
Guttenberg: The annual Stars and Stripes Celebration and Fireworks will feature a variety of activities Saturday, July 1, at Ingleside Park. Festivities include food, music, inflatables and other activities starting at 3 p.m.; a parade at 7 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk.
Earlville: Earlville Community Club’s annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off July 4 with the 13th annual Fireworks 5k Fun Run/Walk and Little Firecracker Dash at Conrad City Park at 9 a.m. A disc golf tournament is slated at 11:30 a.m. followed by a beanbag and pickleball tournament at noon.
Afternoon activities include a cutest-baby contest and a parade beginning at 4 p.m. Evening activities include poker, bingo and kids activities. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Maquoketa: Star-Spangled Freedom Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Festivities include the Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard, bounce houses, a petting zoo, touch-a-truck, and a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute jump at 11 a.m.
ILLINOISEast Dubuque: The Independence Day celebration in East Dubuque starts at 5:30 p.m. July 1 in downtown with free inflatable rides, food by Cremer’s Meats and live music by Menace. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.
Elizabeth: Freedom Fest begins at 4 p.m. July 1 in Terrapin Park and includes food and drink booths, bounce houses and military vehicles on display. Live music will play all evening, and the Golden Knights’ parachute jump will take place at 7 p.m. The festival will close with fireworks at dusk.
Galena: On July 4, the Kiwanis Club of Galena will hold its Independence Day celebration, featuring a fireworks show at dusk at Grant Park. Live entertainment in Green Street Plaza will start at 3 p.m. A parade will roll down Main Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Stockton: Stockton’s Fourth of July celebration will be held July 4 at Memorial Park. Festivities throughout the day include a car show, a three-on-three basketball tournament, bingo, tractor pull and bounce houses. Live entertainment will start at noon, and the firework show starts at dusk.
WISCONSINCassville: The Golden Sky on the 4th of July celebration returns at the Cassville School Athletic Field. A parade starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by kickball ($80 per team), bounce houses and other games. Food and drink concessions will be available, and Red Dirt Renegade will provide music. The Golden Knights will jump at 12:45 p.m.
Hazel Green: Residents are invited to Recreation Park on Friday, June 30, for the Golden Knights’ parachute jump and fireworks after dark. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and include the Wisconsin National Guard rock climbing wall, a MedFlight tour and raffles. Food, drinks and live music will be available. The Golden Knights are expected to jump at about 9 p.m., and fireworks will begin afterward.
Platteville: A variety of festivities will be held July 4 in Platteville.
The day starts with the Edward Jones Firecracker 5K. A kids dash and the 5K start at 8:30 and 9 a.m., respectively, at The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St. Advance registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt. Day-of registration is $20, and kids under 12 can register for free.
The museums also will host Heritage Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with historic demonstrations, live music and a variety of kids activities. A patriotic program will be held in City Park at 10 a.m.
In the evening, visitors can head to Legion Field, where food and drink stands will be set up ahead of a dusk fireworks display.
Shullsburg: Shullsburg’s Independence Day celebration which kicks off Sunday, July 2, with the HomeTown ThrowDown BBQ competition at 4 p.m. at Badger Park. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/5fyfupde.
Live music will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight July 3 in Badger Park, featuring musician and Lancaster native Rianna Marie, Sharona & Ray Ray, Danielle Bradbery and Jameson Rodgers. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/he8jwv4k.
On July 4, festivities start with a parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by events that include a carnival, bingo and pie auction. The celebration closes with an evening fireworks display in Badger Park.