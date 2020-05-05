A Holy Family Catholic Schools assistant principal will become the system’s next curriculum director.
Lisa Krapfl, assistant principal at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, will become Holy Family’s new director of curriculum and assessment starting in the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release.
She fills a vacancy created when Todd Wessels resigned in March.
Krapfl has been with Holy Family since 2010, when she started as a middle school science teacher. She also worked as an instructional coach and director of personalized learning before becoming an assistant principal at Wahlert.
Before coming to Holy Family, she worked for more than 15 years in K-12 and postsecondary education, the release states.
Holy Family will immediately begin its search for Wahlert’s next assistant principal.