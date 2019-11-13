PEOSTA, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week selected a contractor for an addition to Peosta Elementary School, paving the way for it to be completed by the start of next school year.
Portzen Construction, of Dubuque, was selected after submitting the low bid of $1.95 million to construct a six-room addition to the southern section of the school.
School district Business Manager Mark Frasher said Portzen crews will start working in mid-December, with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 1.
“If they hit their deadline, students will be occupying the new space in time for the new school year,” he said. “That could be weather dependent.”
The addition will help accommodate the surge in enrollment at the school. It had 339 students in the 2017-2018 school year, but that total has ballooned to 390 students now.
“Peosta continues to be a growing community,” said Principal Melissa O’Brien. “There are 11 new students registering just this week.”
The increase at Peosta includes fifth-graders who would have gone to Drexler Middle/Intermediate School but were kept at Peosta Elementary because of crowding at the middle school.
Three of the new classrooms in Peosta will be used to accommodate fifth-grade classes, while the other rooms will allow for the school to have dedicated arts and music class spaces.
Early estimates anticipated the project would cost about $1.4 million to complete, but unanticipated excavation work brought the total price estimate to about $2.1 million when factoring in design costs.
Six bids were received for the project, which Frasher said he was surprised by.
“That was more than we were expecting,” Frasher said. “That’s always a good thing.”
He said classes will not be impacted by the construction, and the construction site will be fenced off.
The project will be funded via revenue from the school district’s local option sales tax. About $2 million in tax revenue bonds will be issued to pay for the project without depleting school funds.
School Board Member John Lembezeder said the addition is necessary to provide a quality education for the students in Peosta, but additional expansions could be needed down the road.
“The growth is not going to stop in Peosta,” he said. “There probably is going to be a need to have further additions in the future.”