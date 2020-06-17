The Dubuque Dream Center and Radius Church Dubuque will host a Black Lives Matter event this week.
“Unity Through Mission” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Washington Park, according to a social media post.
The event includes community speakers, musical performances, student speakers and performances and a panel question-and-answer session. Local food vendors will be available.
Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The event will be held at Hotel Julien Dubuque in case of rain.
RSVP at https://bit.ly/2N9mdKQ.